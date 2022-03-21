LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DJ Kaskade has been awarded nearly $8 million in a breach of contract dispute with the closed Palms Casino Resort.

Kaskade — the stage name of Ryan Raddon of California — signed a deal to perform for $300,000 per show at KAOS nightclub at the Palms. He ultimately terminated the contract when Palms closed KAOS in December of 2019.

Palms Casino Resort’s KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub on April 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort )

When the pandemic hit in March, 2020, FP Holdings, a subsidiary of Station Casinos, saw it as an opportunity to claim that they couldn’t abide by the contract’s terms because of government-mandated shutdowns that affected nightclubs.

But U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon ruled Monday in awarding $7,950,000 to Raddon that FP Holdings made no attempt to honor the terms of the contract. Kaskade wasn’t offered an opportunity to perform at other clubs or via other methods such as livestreaming. And the fact that those alternate shows might have made less money is no excuse for failing to honor the contract, Gordon said in his ruling.

The Palms was one of several properties that Stations Casinos owned that never reopened after the pandemic. It has since been sold to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which has been making preparations to reopen.

But showrooms at other Stations properties were never offered as possible performance venues.

FP holdings argued that it owed Kaskade only $1.2 million because it had canceled some of his shows while it remodeled KAOS in an effort to draw more customers. Gordon rejected their argument in awarding the full $7.9 million. Kaskade was due $6.75 million for 30 shows in 2020, with payments in far in advance of the performances.