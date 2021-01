LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Adventuredome at Circus Circus is open with a reduced capacity on all rides, including a one that recently began operating. It’s called NebulaZ.

The 32-foot tall ride has four arms with gongolas that turn end over end for three minutes while also rotating along a center axis.

There is a height requirement of 42 inches for anyone to ride the NebulaZ.

The Adventuredome requires all employees to wear face masks however it’s optional for guests but encouraged.