Division among CCSD Trustees in aftermath of special meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Superintendent of the Clark County School District wants to focus on education. Dr. Jesus Jara posted a letter today, following a contentious meeting involving his employment.

Jara says he’s here and staying focused on students. It’s a statement he’s continually made despite the recent drama with Trustees, who remain at odds with one another.

“I do think the Board is divided, and it’s unfortunate,” said Trustee Danielle Ford.

There are concerns following Wednesday’s special meeting. Ford questions how to move forward following an abrupt adjournment. She called for the meeting, along with Linda Cavazos and Linda Young, to address Jara’s leadership and possibly firing him.

But it finished without a vote on Jara’s contract and division among the Board.

We asked Trustee Deanna Wright how she suggests they come together, to which she replied:

“I don’t have an answer for that.”

There’s much uncertainty now about unifying the group. And it may not happen soon since Ford tells us she plans to continue pursuing the matter.

“This is not the end,” said Ford.

Wright was of a differing opinion, saying, “At some point, you beat a dead horse, and I think it needs to be done.”

Jara decided not to comment on the drama but focus on the District. The letter he released reads in part, “I am not a politician. I am an educator.”

The Superintendent addresses challenges, adversity and fighting for students. It’s a viewpoint Trustees claim to share.

“I think there’s going to have to be some healing that’s going to have to happen here,” said Trustee Linda Cavazos.

Jara says the District will succeed if everyone comes together.

Ford says her focus on the Superintendent directly relates to students and schools. She wants to hold him accountable to best serve the community.