‘Divinity House’ hopes to give formerly-incarcerated women new beginnings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Empowering formerly incarcerated women — that’s the goal of a new re-entry home here in the valley. It’s called “Divinity House,” and it had its grand opening Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, around 28% of our state’s convicted criminals tend to re-offend. Divinity House is hoping to change that, specifically for women.

It’s also a way to create a brand-new beginning.

Divinity house is the Las Vegas valley’s first gender-responsive, trauma-informed re-entry home for formerly incarcerated women. 8 News Now got a look inside during Sunday’s grand opening.

“What we’re going to do here is provide them a safe space,” said Vera Moore, Director and Founder of True Beginnings. “Someone did it for me. I want all my goodness to spill over and do it for someone else.”

“True Beginnings” is the organization behind Divinity House. As someone who has spent time in prison, Moore knows how difficult it can be to get back on your feet, especially with limited housing options.

“We take away all those barriers here at Divinity House,” Moore said. “The only thing those women have to worry about here in getting up in the morning and being productive.”

Up to seven women will stay here at a time, for anywhere from six to 12 months. Several programs will be provided including life skills training, yoga, book clubs and more.

Shanette Rowe was also previously incarcerated and will be organizing those programs.

“We want to make this feel like a home for them,” Rowe said. “It doesn’t matter what your past is, it doesn’t matter what you did, you can become and be anything that you want to be.”

The ultimate goal is to give everyone a path forward.

We’re told people are expected to start living at Divinity House by the end of this month, and there are already four women lined up. It’s a pilot home, and the goal is to provide the same resources at other properties across the valley.

For more information about Divinity House, the application process, and how you can help rent out a property, CLICK HERE.