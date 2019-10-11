Diverse Latin flavors thrive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — Having a memorable culinary experience in Las Vegas can be found away from the Strip; especially if you’re looking for the diverse flavors found in Latin American cuisine.

If your palate has not been exposed to the wonders to the variety of Latin recipes prepare to discover the wonderful flavors of some of Latin America’s most favorite dishes right here in the Valley.

8NewsNow.com went in search for the some of the must-try Latin dishes in town.

One of the most popular dishes from El Salvador are “popusas” which are hot, corn-dough pockets stuffed with your choice of fillings that can include cheese, beans, chicken, pork or sausage.

If you want to discover Colombia, “Oiga, Mire y Vea,” has been in serving some of the most popular dishes to its patrons for almost 20 years; among some of the most popular dishes here include “bandeja paisa” and the “arepa.”

“Made in Argentina” is another hidden gem in the Valley and harbors the flavors of the South American country in its name. Argentine cuisine blends Spanish, Italian and Native American cultures in its recipes that are rich in beef and pasta. Some of the popular dishes include “milanesa” a breaded thin beef steak, “empanadas” a pastry stuffed with meat, “morcilla” or blood sausage, “ñoquis” or gnocchi and “asado” which is a BBQ with an array of meats where endless amounts of “chimichurri” sauce flows.

If you’ve never tried Peruvian food, think again, because if you’ve ever ordered “ceviche”, you should know this popular dish originated in Peru and if you love potatoes, you will enjoy Peruvian cuisine and you can thank Peru for introducing most potatoes to the world.

8NewsNow.com visited “Mi Peru” in Henderson, who is serving some of Peru’s most popular dishes including the Peruvian seafood favorites like “ceviche” and “tiradito” as well as “lomo saltado” (see video above) and “chaufa” a popular fried rice recipe influenced by the Japanese and Chinese cultures prevalent in Peru.

8NewsNow.com compiled a list of some favorite local favorite Latin American spots, feel free to share one of your favorites on our social media sites.

FAVORITE LATIN AMERICAN RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS

ARGENTINA

Made in Argentina

Gaucho’s Sacred Flavors

Rincon De Buenos Aires

COLOMBIA

Oiga, Mire, Vea

Brasa Roja

Aracely’s

VENEZUELA

Rika Arepa Express

Viva Las Arepas

BRAZIL

Texas de Brazil

Fogo de Chão

Rodizio Grill

Boca Do Brasil

Via Brasil

PERU

Lima Limón

Mi Peru

Peru Chicken

Once

Pollo Inka

El Toque Del Sabor

CUBA