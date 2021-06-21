Divers searching for teen missing at Lake Havasu; 3 others in boating group hurt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Divers are searching for a 16-year-old boy who is missing at Lake Havasu in Arizona.

A California group on a rented pontoon boat reported the teen had gone underwater and had not resurfaced at about noon on Sunday, according to the Mohave County (Ariz.) Sheriff’s Office.

When sheriff’s deputies responded to the call, they began searching, as well as assisting three people in the group. One man had a cut from the boat’s propeller, and two others had nearly drowned trying swim toward where the teen-ager was last seen. The three people were taken ashore and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The group was from Palm Springs and Canoga Park, Calif., according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen had become separated from the group in high winds at the South Basin of Lake Havasu, near the Lake Havasu Water Safety Center.

The search of the area for the missing 16-year-old continued with sonar equipment and a helicopter from Native Air, but the teen had not been found by nightfall. The search resumed Monday morning, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

High winds and water conditions are believed to be factors in this incident, which is still under investigation.