LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Divers found a man’s body on Sunday after investigating a boat that was found unattended Saturday on the Parker strip, just south of Lake Havasu on the California-Arizona border.

The body of 46-year-old Ulisses Espinosa of Earp, California, was found in about 7 feet of water by divers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the Buckskin Fire Department. Espinosa didn’t show up for work on Saturday.

The boat was reported Saturday as a possible “float away” across from the Desert Riviera resort on the Parker strip. Deputies found the boat anchored with no one around it. They towed the boat to nearby resorts, trying to find the owner without success before securing the boat.

A follow-up investigation identified Espinosa as the boat’s owner. He was an employee of a nearby RV resort.

Deputies conducted a search of the area where the boat was originally located, where they found Espinosa’s body. Espinosa was pronounced dead and the body was turned over to the San Bernardino Coroner’s Division.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Steven Cook of the Colorado River Station, at (760) 326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.