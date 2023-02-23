Dive In Movies at the Cosmopolitan. (Source: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite the chilly weather the valley has seen lately, Las Vegas can almost taste summertime! As the sunny season returns, so will fun summer activities.

One such activity is Dive In Movies at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan.

On Monday evenings, the marque at the pool transforms itself into a colossal movie screen so you can watch your favorite films, from classic films to modern blockbusters, high above The Las Vegas Strip.

Get ready to take a dip in the pool or lounge poolside sipping on movie-themed cocktails with fun movie snacks.

Movies will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier. The entrance to the pool is located on Level 3, via the Boulevard Tower escalators. The box office can be found at the North Bar at the Boulevard Pool.

MOVIE SCHEDULE:

May 22 – Ratatouille

May 29 – Aquaman

June 5 – Finding Nemo

June 12 – The Goonies

June 19 – Elvis

June 26 – Luca

July 3 – Top Gun: Maverick

July 10 – Crazy Rich Asians

July 17 – Jurassic World Dominion

July 24 – Moana

July 31 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

August 7 – The Parent Trap

August 14 – Black Adam

August 21 – Footloose

August 28 – Pulp Fiction

September 4 – Crazy Stupid Love

September 11 – Grease

Tickets are $15 for non-hotel guests, $10 for Las Vegas locals with a valid ID, complimentary for two for hotel guests, and complimentary for one for military members and first responders. Children 5 and under are free.

For tickets and to make cabana and daybed reservations, visit the Dive In Movie site.