District Court launches app so domestic violence victims can file temporary protective orders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court has launched an online guided application for domestic violence temporary protective orders. The online application, available through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Self Help website, offers a step-by-step guide to complete a request for a domestic violence temporary protective order from the court.

Upon completion of the form, applicants are instructed to email their completed application directly to the court clerk for processing, or to e-file it. Upon submission, the applicant will be set for a telephonic hearing.

Applicants have until 4 p.m. to submit their completed application for a same-day phone-in hearing; otherwise, they will be set for a hearing on the following morning.

“The stress caused by the circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic makes this a high-risk time for domestic violence,” said District Court Family Division Presiding Judge Bryce Duckworth. “This new guided online form gives those looking to apply for domestic violence protective orders an easily accessible option to obtain a TPO remotely and discretely. Despite the limitations imposed by response to the Coronavirus crisis, we continue to facilitate access to the court for those who face domestic violence.”

Help with protective orders is also available by email tpo@lacsn.org.

“Local organizations that provide services to victims of domestic violence report an uptick in incidences,” said Stephanie McDonald, Esq., the directing attorney of the Family Law Self Help Center operated by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Inc. “It is crucial that those facing the danger of domestic violence know they can easily file an application for a protective order.”

For those without access to a computer, the Family Law Self-Help Center is also processing domestic violence temporary protective order (TPO) applications by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those facing domestic violence can call 702-455-1500 to get a TPO facilitated by phone.

The application for domestic violence temporary protective order is the most recent guided form available online to assist users with court filings.