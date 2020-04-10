District Attorney’s office employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a spokesperson for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, an employee in the Family Support Division has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee has not been at work since April 2.

The office was informed of the positive test on April 9.

The building where the employee works has been closed to the public since March 17. Operations at the office do continue, but officials say the staff has been reduced to follow social distancing guidelines.

Officials also say the employee had no contact with the public or other employees from March 17-April 2.