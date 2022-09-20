LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles may be facing a murder charge in the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German yet he is still collecting a paycheck that is paid by taxpayers.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wants to put a stop to that. He told the 8NewsNow Investigators his office is filing a court order to remove Telles from his office which sets the process in motion.

Telles is an elected official and won the public administrator seat in the 2018 election. His four-year term ends in January 2023 because he lost his re-election bid in the June primary.

Telles’ whose salary is around $130,000 annually blamed the stories written by German for his election loss. The stories focused on discord in the office under Telles’ leadership as well as a possible inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Clark County officials released this statement:

In filing with the court at the direction of Clark County, District Attorney Steve Wolfson has set the process in motion. The next step would be for the court to take action and declare that Robert Telles has neglected to perform the official duties of the office and to remove him. Upon the Court’s order, Clark County would be able to formally appoint his replacement until voters elect a new Public Administrator this November.” Dan Kulin, Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy

Telles’ next court appearance will be October 26, 2022.