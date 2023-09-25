LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal complaints Monday against Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16, who are accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist in an incident that captured national attention.

The criminal complaints charge the two with murder with the use of a deadly weapon for the death of 64-year-old Andreas “Andy” Probst, in what the D.A.’s office called an “unfortunate and inexcusable event.”

“The behavior exhibited by defendants Ayala and Keys is outrageous and cannot be tolerated in this community,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “People riding bicycles should feel safe and secure and should not be subjected to criminals who put their lives at risk. Justice will be served.”

Andreas “Andy” Probst, with his wife, Crystal. Probst died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Probst family)

Probst, a retired California police chief, was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway on the morning of Aug. 14 when the suspects are accused of hitting him with a stolen car. Probst later died at the hospital.

Ayala and Keys are accused of targeting Probst and capturing the moment they swerved to hit him from behind on video, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

The now-viral video of the incident circulated within several Las Vegas high schools in the weeks after the murder, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last week. It was not until a student approached a school resource officer in late August that Metro police learned the act appeared intentional, documents said.

Police later revealed the teens were involved in a crime spree that included stealing four cars on the day of Probst’s death, hitting another bicyclist, who survived, and also hitting a car on the road. In both cases, the teens fled in a stolen vehicle.

Both Ayala and Keys were facing charges in the death of Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired California police chief. (KLAS)

Ayala y initially faced 18 charges, including murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Court records show 11 of those 18 charges were dropped.

He now faces 7 charges:

Murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Duty to stop at the scene of a crash

Leaving the scene of a crash

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a burglary tool

The dropped charges against Ayala include reckless driving, possessing a stolen vehicle, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, burglary of a structure, conspiracy to commit grand larceny of a vehicle, conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

In addition to murder with the use of a deadly weapon, Keys also faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. An attempted murder charge was dropped against him, court records show.

The two teens made their first appearance in adult court on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Ayala and Keys will be formally arraigned on the charges on Tuesday, Sept. 26. At the hearing, the D.A. says the Clark County District Attorney’s Office will address their custody status.