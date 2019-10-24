Distracted, speeding driver mows down deputy in school zone

Dramatic and unbelievable video out of South Carolina shows a deputy getting hit by a distracted driver while directing traffic. The 7-second clip shows a black 1999 SUV speeding through the intersection, striking Kershaw County Deputy Chelsea Cockrell as she directs traffic.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dramatic and unbelievable video out of South Carolina shows a deputy getting hit by a distracted driver while directing traffic. The 7-second clip shows a black 1999 SUV speeding through the intersection, striking Kershaw County Deputy Chelsea Cockrell as she directs traffic.

By the deputy’s reaction, and almost attempt to brace herself on the vehicle as it struck her, you could tell she did not see the driver, who has been identified as John Mitchell Carns, coming toward her.

Cockrell, who also works as a school resource officer, which is why she was directing school traffic, was hospitalized. She suffered severe injuries but is expected to be OK.

The driver stopped after the crash but admitted to being distracted by his cellphone when he hit the deputy, according to the News Observer. Carns has been charged with driving too fast for conditions and texting while driving. Both charges are misdemeanors, and the maximum penalty would be a fine and the possibility of 30 days in jail.