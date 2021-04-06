Distracted driving: April 10-19 campaign puts law into spotlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada law enforcement agencies will be teaming up from April 10-19 to spot distracted drivers and get the message out:

In Nevada, it’s illegal to use any handheld electronic device while you are driving. The law has been in effect for more than nine years, but distracted drivers continue to plague the roads.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will be stepping up enforcement during a “joining forces” campaign, and distracted drivers will be cited.

The law applies to cell phones, mp3 players, GPS devices — anything that’s taking your eyes off the road.

The Governors Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety:

Turn it off: Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car.

Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car. Spread the word: Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible.

Pull over: If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first

Use your passengers: Ask a passenger to make the call for you.

Prepare: Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, pull over to a safe location to review the directions again.

Focus: Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

“Taking your eyes off the road for even one second can change your life or someone else’s life forever,” a news release from the Nevada Department of Public Safety reminds. “The Nevada Highway Patrol urges you to be a safe, distraction-free driver.”