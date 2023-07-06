LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Days after the MSG Sphere lit up for the first time in Las Vegas and made waves around the world, some drivers shared their concern with 8 News Now, as many stopped to see it and cause congestion.

The only way to describe it is breathtaking, as the venue has already gained global attention for its out-of-this-world light shows.

Drivers share concerns over congestion and safety near new MSG Sphere attraction along Sands Avenue on Thursday night. (KLAS)

“There’s some beautiful shows happening,” a Las Vegan told 8 News Now.

However, some we spoke with Thursday said all that beauty is causing some distracted driving.

“Slowing down, taking pictures,” Ando, a Las Vegas driver said. “Taking videos.”

Dozens were also seen lining up on the side of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane to get a closer look at the Sphere.

8 News Now also spoke with MSG Sphere officials, they said they’ve been working with Clark County officials to make sure the venue follows all necessary safety regulations.

“Aside from just the picture going around,” another driver said. “There’s construction on Koval Lane, so that’s another major problem.”

Drivers told 8 News Now while they love to look at the venue from afar, they plan to avoid the area for the time being.

“It’s not a super intense light,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said of the MSG Sphere. “So, I don’t think it’s going to be a huge problem.”

MSG Sphere located along Sands Avenue made its debut over the Fourth of July weekend. (KLAS)

Segerblom said his team has been working with MSG Sphere officials for several years to make sure it follows brightness and safety regulations, but if issues do come up, they can make changes.

“Obviously if people are having car accidents, or if the people next door are saying they can’t sleep at night,” he said. “Then we will say they have to turn it down.”

This as those on the road said they hope others pay attention and stay safe as we all get used to the impressive addition to our skyline.

“It’s just a matter of time,” a driver told 8 News Now. “Before it will go back to normal.”

The first event held at MSG Sphere will be a U2 concert on September 29