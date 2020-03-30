Distance Learning: How you and your child can be successful

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since Gov. Sisolak announced the closure of Nevada schools through April 16, Clark County School students are studying at home.

They are doing so through a process introduced by Nevada school districts called “distance learning.”

It was announced on Friday that these missed days will not be added onto the school year. With that being said, distance learning is important now more than ever.

Parents and other adults in homes across the valley are getting a crash course on what teachers go through and do every day. There are many things to adjust to, including balancing technology usage with multiple children, short attention spans and understanding the material being sent home.

Both teachers and parents are noticing the impact of social distancing on students. Going to school provides a sense of community and normalcy, but now children and teens are beginning to feel the impact.

“You can tell they are confused. They are not really sure what is next. After my instruction was done, they just wanted to ask questions. What do you know? When do you think we will be back in school? That’s tough, because as a teacher, you always want to be able to have the answers and not having the answers they are looking for is tough,” high school teacher Michael D’Ambrosio said.

An expert we have spoken with over the past week strongly suggest to build a consistent routine around school assignments, and to be gentle on yourself because there is support available.

Parents and students can call the learn-line, at (702) 799-6644.

Teachers are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assists students in both English and Spanish.

Other sites, like Khan Academy and VegasPBS.org can provide additional learning opportunities.