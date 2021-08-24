Distance learning enrollment increase leads to staffing shortages at learning academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some students in the Clark County School District still haven’t met their teacher or started classes.

These are a few of the issues some families are facing at Nevada Learning Academy, which offers full-time distance education.

Tiffany Netteris one of many parents struggling to connect with Nevada Learning Academy.

“I called several times, I left several messages, voicemail messages. I never got a callback,” said Netter. “It’s just really disappointing.”

Netter’s seven-year-old son Jahon has autism and an individualized education plan.

Although school started more than two weeks ago, Jahon just started classes on Tuesday.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Netter tells 8 News Now.

It’s always something ongoing thing with CCSD.

“Honestly, if I could put him in private school or Catholic school I would, but they’re so limited on their slots especially for special needs kids,” Netter adds.

Jahon is one of 7,000 students enrolled at Nevada Learning Academy, and 1,500 registered in the last two weeks.

In an email to parents Monday night, Principal Michael Martin shared that they are considering adding an ‘afternoon elementary school,’ which would start at 12:10 p.m.

Martin says this would cut class sizes and help them hire more staff.

“I think it’s a good option but it’s still going to be a waiting game,” adds Netter.

Despite the staffing challenges, the principal says they do not have plans to stop enrollment due to the demand for distance learning.

The school administration is asking for patience as they work to get students their schedules and teachers.

Netter says she worries this is making students slip through the cracks.

“Man is my kid ever going to get an education? I don’t want him to be uneducated behind COVID,” she adds.

Principal Martin went on to address the issues in the email to parents, adding that part of the reason for the staffing shortages is the condensed timeline.

Nevada Learning Academy had a rapid increase in enrollment just over the past few weeks, while other CCSD schools receive enrollment numbers months ahead of time.

For more information on the school’s response to the staffing shortage, the email is enclosed below.