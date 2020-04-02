Distance learning a ‘whirlwind’ for CCSD principals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Schools will now stay closed until April 30th, forcing principals to adapt in this new situation. Like teachers and students, many must now adapt to new technology, while also guiding everyone through the transition.

It’s kept Clark High School principal Kerry Larnerd busy.

“It’s been a whirlwind. It really has,” Kerry said. “I have worked longer hours being home sitting on a computer answering emails and being online than I do in a building.”

She set-up an office in the guest bedroom, not far from her husband Tam Larnerd — principal at Spring Valley High School.

“My son last night even said, I never want to be a high school principal, because he’s watching, you know, my husband and I working at the kind of level we are,” Kerry said.

CCSD requires principals to coordinate educators tracking contact with students weekly. But both Larnerd’s also focus on updating staff daily.

“Sometimes it’s Hey, I don’t know and, and even that I think is somewhat comforting,” Kerry said.

“I’ve committed myself to every day, sometimes it’s four or five, six o’clock at night to send out a daily update to not just my students, but students, parents and teachers,” Tam added.

Tam’s days include joining online classes hosted by his teachers.

“I just go through my calendar, I click on them and drop in and it’s amazing,” Tam said. “There’s definitely a learning curve.”

The two are focusing on a smooth transition to ensure success at their schools.