Dispute leaves two men dead near Minden in Douglas County

MINDEN — Douglas County authorities say two men related to each other are dead following a shooting Monday night near Minden.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of shots fired found the men dead inside a residence and that a witness said the men were involved in a dispute with one another.

The location — the 2800 block of La Mirada Court — was north of Minden-Tahoe Airport, about halfway between Minden and Carson City along U.S. Highway 395.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men were the only people involved in the incident and there was no threat to the general public.

No identities were released.

Minden is 40 miles south of Reno.