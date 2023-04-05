LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police documents indicate that a dispute over a parking spot may have led to a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead Sunday in southeast Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a report of a shooting on Sunday around 1:31 a.m. at an apartment complex on E. Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard, where they found Kyle Charles Zindler, 23 of Henderson, dead.

A witness to the incident told police they were having a barbeque in the apartment complex with Zindler and his girlfriend. The witness said during the barbeque, Zindler noticed the neighbor had parked his vehicle in a parking stall, police documents say.

One of them spoke with the neighbor, later identified as Geontay Dion Bolden Jr., and asked him to move the vehicle from the stall to allow another person to park there when they arrived, the report indicates, with one witness describing the encounter as an argument, According to witness reports, Bolden moved the vehicle to another parking stall and then returned to his apartment.

Later, Bolden left his apartment, entered what witnesses describe as a gold vehicle, and left, documents indicate. Approximately 10 minutes later, police documents say Bolden returned, walked in the witnesses’ direction, drew a handgun, and shot at the group. Zindler was struck by gunfire and collapsed while the rest of the group fled and called police. The documents indicate that witnesses were unsure if Bolden had fired more shots.

On Monday, investigators with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Bolden into custody without incident, documents say.

Zindler died from gunshot wounds to his head and upper extremities, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Bolden faces charges of murder and attempted murder, both with the use of a deadly weapon.