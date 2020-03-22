Dispensary develops alternative option to ‘delivery-only’ directive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cannabis companies across the valley are making big changes, following a state-wide order from the governor. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is demanding that non-essential businesses shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dispensaries are considered essential, but they must be delivery-only.

Dispensaries have made that switch across Las Vegas. That includes the Nevada Wellness Center, but the staff here is working on another option.

Phones have been ringing off the hook for deliveries, and employees are packing up products. But starting Sunday, their workflow is changing. Owner Frank Hawkins says he’s creating a pick-up system, similar to a fast-food drive thru.

“You’re going to pull your car up here and park,” Hawkins said. “You take your menu, you call to the store, you order what you want.”

Once you get a call saying your order is ready, you’ll pick it up without going all the way inside.

“I pay, he puts it there, he closes it, I take the product out, put it in my bag, and I leave, exit the facility,” Hawkins explained.

Only one person will be allowed in at a time and a security guard will disinfect the handles and counters between customers. Hawkins says he wants the governor’s office to allow this new process, because he believes another option to delivery is crucial.

“It allows the underprivileged, those that don’t have a lot of money, because right now, people are having to pay a delivery fee in this neighborhood, and we are a local dispensary, they can’t afford it. And that’s not right, that’s wrong,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins understands the regulations are meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but he still wants to cater to customers.

“We’re all Nevadans and we care about our state and we want to help people,” Hawkins said.

Nevada Wellness Center plans to contact the governor’s office on Monday, and they hope to get their new system approved.