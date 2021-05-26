Disneyland will open to all guests on June 15

FILE – In this July 9, 2020, file photo, guests at the Disneyland Resort visit the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties. The announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, means the state has now eased restrictions for more than 8 million people living in three of the state’s most populous counties — San Diego, Orange, and Santa Clara. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s some exciting news coming from Disneyland. The theme park will be open to all guests from outside California starting June 15.

Until now, only Californians have been able to visit the park since it reopened on April 30.

Disney California Adventure will also allow out of state guests on the same date. The two parks are already selling tickets to out of state travelers for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the theme parks more than a year ago.

Guests will be required to wear masked but won’t be required to show proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID test.

