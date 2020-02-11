Disneyland, Disney World raise prices on some tickets and annual passes

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. A teenage girl traveling from New Zealand to Southern California this month was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel, health officials said Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — It is getting more expensive to visit Disneyland and Disney World. Disney theme parks recently increased ticket prices and annual passes. Their annual passes have increased between four and eight percent, depending on which plan is purchased.

This trend follows a more than 10 percent ticket price hike in 2019, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

For Disneyland, the most expensive one-day park hopper ticket will cost over $200 for the first time ever.

The higher ticket prices come as Disney California Adventure prepares to open its Marvel Avengers campus.

The biggest change is how tickets will be sold. The old three tier ticket system for the Magic Kingdom has changed to a slightly more complicated five tier system. There are more options now than just value, regular and peak prices.

Tier 1 tickets are comparable to the value ticket in that they cost $104, meaning the least expensive option didn’t change. Tier 2 tickets are $114, Tier 3 tickets are $124 and Tier 4 tickets are $139 (the previous mid-priced option was $129). Tier 5 tickets are the most expensive at $154, and are $5 more than the former “peak” ticket.

The expanded tiered system is meant to give guests more flexibility and choice when it comes to deciding when to visit.

There will be no price hikes for Florida residents’ annual passes.

Full pricing for Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim can be found on the parks’ website.