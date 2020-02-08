Disney announces plans for Star Wars hotel in Florida

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How would you like to travel to a galaxy far, far away? A new Disney hotel is opening, and it’s everything Star Wars lovers could want, and more.

Disney will start taking reservations later this year for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.’ It is an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship. They will meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off.

Then, their stay will make them part of a Star Wars narrative.

Disney announced the reservations plan on Thursday. The hotel is not scheduled to open until 2021.