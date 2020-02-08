Disney announces plans for Star Wars hotel in Florida

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How would you like to travel to a galaxy far, far away? A new Disney hotel is opening, and it’s everything Star Wars lovers could want, and more.

Disney will start taking reservations later this year for ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.’ It is an immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship. They will meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off.

Then, their stay will make them part of a Star Wars narrative.

Disney announced the reservations plan on Thursday. The hotel is not scheduled to open until 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories