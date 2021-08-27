‘Disgusting and vile act:’ Noose found at MSG Sphere construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MSG Entertainment issued a strong statement after reports that a noose had been found at the MSG Sphere construction site.

“This disgusting and vile act is completely unacceptable, and we are working with local authorities to identify who is responsible so that appropriate action can be taken,” the statement said.

The concert venue, under construction behind The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo Convention Center, is expected to open in 2023.

The company did not say when the noose was found.

“We will reinforce our policy of zero tolerance for harassment of any kind – including racist and harmful actions such as this,” MSG Entertainment said.

“Our first priority is the safety and welfare of everyone on our construction site,” the statement said.

The incident follows the June 2020 report of a noose found at the Resorts World construction site.

