Discussions underway for permanent 1 October memorial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A committee will meet for the first time on Monday to come up with a permanent memorial for 1 October. This memorial is separate from the downtown Healing Garden, which sprouted after the tragedy happened in 2017.

An effort is underway to build a memorial that will honor not only the victims and survivors, but also the first responders and heroes from that dark night.

The committee includes a survivor, a person whose loved one was killed the night of 1 October, and a first responder. There’s also an architect, artists and the head of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

This memorial is expected to be interactive, and tell the story of the victims and survivors, as well as how the community came together during the tragedy.

The hope is to create a place that not only documents Las Vegas’ darkest time, but also pays tribute to the courage from the community.

For the past three years, we’ve seen the Healing Garden blossom into a beautiful place that honors the victims of 1 October. Today, a new committee will work with @ClarkCountyNV to start drafting ideas for a permanent memorial. Details, on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/JpM9oMLK6r — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) October 28, 2020

“The community came together. You saw who we really are when this horrific tragedy happened. I don’t think anyone realized how strong and how connected the Las Vegas community was until this tragedy happened,” Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center said.

It’s a clean slate right now and they have a long way to go. The process could take around two years.

Who will pay for the memorial, where it would go and what it will actually look like is still unknown.

That’s why the committee is asking for input from the community. They may need help from private groups.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Monday morning inside the Clark County Government Center.