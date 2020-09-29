Discovery Children’s Museum opens new exhibit focused on aviation, travel industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new exhibit highlighting aviation at the Discovery Children’s Museum gives young ones a chance to experience everything from piloting a plane to learning more about how the airport functions.

The exhibit, which was the result of a partnership between the museum and McCarran International Airport opens Tuesday and is called LAS at Eco City. It’s hoped the exhibit might encourage some kids to think about a career in the aviation industry.

Christine Crews, a spokeswoman for the airport, said McCarran is the heart of the community because it fuels the tourism and hospitality industries.

“It’s a great exhibit. It shows kids not only what goes into piloting an aircraft and also going through security, there is also a display that shows you where you can go from Las Vegas. You can travel the world.”

Children can also learn the roles of TSA agents, baggage handlers and air traffic controllers.