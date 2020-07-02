Discovery Children’s Museum reopens Thursday, July 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas favorite for families is reopening Thursday. The Discovery Children’s Museum will welcome back families after being closed for more than three months.

New measures have been put in place to protect guests as they explore, learn and have some fun. It is reopening with limited capacity and numerous enhanced health and safety procedures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are so excited. I can’t believe opening day is here for families all across the valley,” said Melissa Kaiser, ceo, Discovery Children’s Museum..

During its time of temporary closure, DCM team members created at-home discoveries, an online experience filled with virtual activities for kids to try out for themselves from home, and underwent extensive training with regards to safe reopening procedures and protocols.

There are cleaning stations, plexi-glass dividers and a much reduced occupancy limit.

You can find those protocols at this link, and also book tickets for a visit if you’re interested.