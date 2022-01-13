Discovery Children’s Museum remains open during CCSD’s 5-day pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Discovery Children’s Museum will open its doors and offer unique programming during Clark County School District’s 5-day pause.
The museum in downtown Las Vegas is putting special programming for students.
Each day the museum will focus on a different topic.
Friday, January 14 (Revolutionary Robotics)
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Art Zone
- Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1
- Description: Use a variety of art materials to design your very own robot while you imagine all the wonderful things it can do!
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Open Making
- Gallery: DISCOVERY Lab – Level 2
- Description: Learn about robotics by experimenting with Bristlebots and Kibo robotic toys.
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Creative Stations
- Gallery: Young at Art – Level 3
- Description: Learn about how artist, Pindar Van Arman, combines his two passions, robotics and art. Experiment with art materials to create an innovating art piece.
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Science Bench Sponsored by Nevada National Security Site
- Gallery: Patents Pending – Level 3
- Description: What is a robot? Discover Isaac Asimov’s three Laws of Robotics at the Science Bench, sponsored by Nevada National Security Site.
Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16 (Galaxy Far Away Days)
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Art Zone
- Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1
- Description: In celebration of Galaxy Far Away Day, create your own alien puppet sidekick to help you defend the galaxy!
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Open Making
- Gallery: DISCOVERY Lab – Level 2
- Description: In celebration of Galaxy Far away Day, make a 3D puzzle, you will.
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Creative Stations
- Gallery: Young at Art – Level 3
- Description: In a galaxy not very far away… was a movie designed to look like a galaxy far away. Highlight different planets and scene locations in your own art.
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Science Bench Sponsored by Nevada National Security Site
- Gallery: Patents Pending – Level 3
- Description: No wheels? No problem. In celebration of Galaxy Far Away Day, explore Hovercrafts in Patents Pending.
- Time: 10:30am and 1:30pm
- Location: Art Zone
- Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1
- Tales from the Galaxy – Special for Little Learners 5 and Younger
Description: Join us for an interactive read aloud featuring stories about your favorite Star Wars characters!
Monday, January 17 and Tuesday, January 18 (Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.)
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Art Zone
- Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1
- Description: Celebrate this holiday and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of unity by creating a unity flower made from your own hands.
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Creative Stations
- Gallery: Young at Art – Level 3
- Description: Join us as we celebrate civil rights activist, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., by creating a painting inspired by unity.
- Time: Ongoing throughout the Day
- Location: Presentation Space
- Gallery: Patents Pending – Level 3
- Description: Join us as we remember the famous speech “I Have a Dream,” by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This famous and passionate speech called for jobs, economic freedom, and an end to racism in the United States. Celebrate Black History Month by placing your dream on our thought board.