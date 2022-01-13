Discovery Children’s Museum remains open during CCSD’s 5-day pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Discovery Children’s Museum will open its doors and offer unique programming during Clark County School District’s 5-day pause.

The museum in downtown Las Vegas is putting special programming for students.

Each day the museum will focus on a different topic.

Friday, January 14 (Revolutionary Robotics)

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Art Zone

Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1

Description: Use a variety of art materials to design your very own robot while you imagine all the wonderful things it can do!

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Open Making

Gallery: DISCOVERY Lab – Level 2

Description: Learn about robotics by experimenting with Bristlebots and Kibo robotic toys.

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Creative Stations

Gallery: Young at Art – Level 3

Description: Learn about how artist, Pindar Van Arman, combines his two passions, robotics and art. Experiment with art materials to create an innovating art piece.

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Science Bench Sponsored by Nevada National Security Site

Gallery: Patents Pending – Level 3

Description: What is a robot? Discover Isaac Asimov’s three Laws of Robotics at the Science Bench, sponsored by Nevada National Security Site.

Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16 (Galaxy Far Away Days)

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Art Zone

Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1

Description: In celebration of Galaxy Far Away Day, create your own alien puppet sidekick to help you defend the galaxy!

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Open Making

Gallery: DISCOVERY Lab – Level 2

Description: In celebration of Galaxy Far away Day, make a 3D puzzle, you will.

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Creative Stations

Gallery: Young at Art – Level 3

Description: In a galaxy not very far away… was a movie designed to look like a galaxy far away. Highlight different planets and scene locations in your own art.

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Science Bench Sponsored by Nevada National Security Site

Gallery: Patents Pending – Level 3

Description: No wheels? No problem. In celebration of Galaxy Far Away Day, explore Hovercrafts in Patents Pending.

Time: 10:30am and 1:30pm

Location: Art Zone

Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1

Tales from the Galaxy – Special for Little Learners 5 and Younger

Description: Join us for an interactive read aloud featuring stories about your favorite Star Wars characters!

Monday, January 17 and Tuesday, January 18 (Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.)

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Art Zone

Gallery: Toddler Town – Level 1

Description: Celebrate this holiday and Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of unity by creating a unity flower made from your own hands.

Time: Ongoing throughout the Day

Location: Creative Stations

Gallery: Young at Art – Level 3

Description: Join us as we celebrate civil rights activist, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr., by creating a painting inspired by unity.