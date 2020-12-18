Discovery Children’s Museum offers mobile music education through new ‘Music Van’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Discovery Children’s Museum and the Las Vegas Philharmonic have teamed up this month to teach kids about music with a safe hands-on experience for kids in the after-school study hall program at Discovery.

“Music Van,” as it’s called, has helped kids explore different musical concepts including rhythm, melody and harmony.

“The students get a chance to get away from their screens and computers, and they get to come in and work with musicians, practice using instruments at a safe distance, uplifting to see, interact, this cross curricular approach to education,” said Laura Christian, director of learning experiences.

The latest program has wrapped up but museum is looking to add more virtual experiences through the Music Van program throughout the winter and spring.