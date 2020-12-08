Discovery Children’s Museum offers free study hall to 50 kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free study hall that will provide socially distanced STEAM education lessons is being offered to Las Vegas children at underperforming schools.

The program at the Discovery Children’s Museum has selected 50 students from Title 1 schools to take part in the program.

Discovery Children’s Museum Study Hall (Photo credit: Discovery Children’s Museum)

The Study Hall program model is designed to provide coordinated, integrated academic and social-emotional supports to students and their families, in order to improve academic outcomes and emotional wellbeing.

Discovery museum staff will provide the in-class support for virtual learning such as answering questions and keeping students focused on their work. Students will also receive individualized instruction, as needed.