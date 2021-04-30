Discovery Children’s Museum celebrates 5 cultures in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas, known as the 9th Island, is celebrating the contributions of all Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to the U.S.

It all starts May 1, at the Discovery Children’s Museum and lasts the entire month of May. The museum has put together special programming which includes hands-on art workshops, storytelling and cultural performances.

Five different cultures will be each be celebrated and there will be artists and performers on the weekends. The celebration will start Saturday with a celebration of Samoa. Visitors will learn the Samoan art form “Siapo” and will be able to create their own pattern or hand fan.

The other countries to be celebrated are Japan, Thailand, China and the state of Hawaii.

Music of Hawaii 🌸



Gary Haleamau performing I Kona



We are live from @DiscoveryLV previewing Asian Pacific American Heritage Month celebrations at the museum.@8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CTk0eubvXQ — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) April 30, 2021

In 1977-78, Congress passed legislation recognizing the first 10 days of May as Asian Pacific Heritage Week.