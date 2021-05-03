Discover the cultures of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. The museum’s month-long celebration kicks off on May 1 with the celebration of Samoa the first week.

Museum visitors will learn the Samoan art form Siapo and will be able to create their own special pattern or make a hand fan.

Families will be able to enjoy cultural performances, art workshops, presentations, art activities and storytelling along with observing specimens under a microscope. Over the course of a month, the cultures of Japan, China, Thailand and Hawaii will also be celebrated.

It’s a time to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islander Americans.