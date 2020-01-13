Discounts and deals for passengers riding RTC’s ‘Sahara Express’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Riding public transit in Las Vegas just got better. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTCSNV) has a new program that will earn riders discounts and deals from businesses across the valley.

The Sahara Express route covers 14 miles east to west, including Downtown Summerlin to Lamb Boulevard.

RTCSNV’s new campaign, on the route, will help commuters get connected. Riders just have to show their bus pass to participating businesses and they will get freebies, like beer, haircuts and much more.

Stacey Marsigliano, owner of Marsigliano’s Pizzeria is offering a 10 percent discount. She says her business, which is located on Sahara Avenue, says there is a lot of traffic in the area.

“Everything is going on on Sahara. A lot of people live over here, businesses over here and lots of people take the bus,” Marsigliano said.

The popular Sahara Express route carries 3.7 million riders annually and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Why not take the bus, the bus is here. They are beautiful, you’re comfortable and it’s not very expensive,” Marsigliano told 8 News Now.

The new initiative highlights the ease and convenience of the transit system. Business owners hope more regular riders use the program.

If you are interested in hopping on the Sahara Express route, you can download the free RTC app to purchase passes and plan trips.

Click here for a list of participating businesses.