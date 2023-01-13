LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try.
The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30 different bagel options and 35 different flavored smears. The Bagel Nook is a franchise that started in New Jersey and the Summerlin location was the company’s first west coast franchise.
For National Bagel Day, it will be offering a 10% discount on Sunday to anyone who mentions Channel 8.
Their menu also includes sandwiches.