LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try.

The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin (KLAS)

The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30 different bagel options and 35 different flavored smears. The Bagel Nook is a franchise that started in New Jersey and the Summerlin location was the company’s first west coast franchise.

For National Bagel Day, it will be offering a 10% discount on Sunday to anyone who mentions Channel 8.

Their menu also includes sandwiches.