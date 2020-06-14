Discarded cigarette causes Henderson house fire, leaves family of 7 displaced

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Fire says a family of seven is displaced after a “poorly discarded cigarette” ignited a fire in their home.

Firefighters responded to the residence on Magnesium Street, located near Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street, around 6:30 p.m. Friday and found the one-story single family home fully engulfed in flames.

According to the agency, the fire started on the front porch of the home.

Henderson firefighters entered the house and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters, HFD said.

Five adults, two children and five dogs were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is accidental, HFD says, due to a poorly discarded cigarette. The fire department estimates the fire caused about $145,000 in damages.