Disaster Assistance webinar to address COVID-19 effects on local small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and U.S. Small Business Administrative will host a webinar addressing the impacts of COVID-19 on local small businesses. The online event is slated for Tuesday, March 24, at 2 p.m.

Small business owners and other interested parties can register here.

Corey Williams, public information officer for the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance, West Field of Operations Center, will conduct the conversation.

Williams’ discussion encompasses the low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital the Small Business Administration is offering Nevada’s small businesses.

To apply for the disaster loan, click here. For more information on the webinar, head over to LVGEA’s website.