Dirty Third: Dirt Dog welcomes third Las Vegas location at Neonopolis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popular Los Angeles-style street food restaurant Dirt Dog cut the ribbon on its third Las Vegas location Monday morning, bringing another culinary option to the rebounding Neonopolis-Fremont Street Experience.

“We’re excited,” said Kenny Dang, co-owner of Dirt Dog. “Since day one, we’ve always wanted to be in Vegas and on the Strip, and here we have an opportunity to be on Fremont. We’re very excited.”

In a ceremony featuring Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City Councilman Cedric Crear and Raiders legend Greg Townsend, Dirt Dog opened its doors to hungry passerby on the southern end of the three-story shopping and dining complex.

The new location faces the Fremont Street Experience, right next to the Slotzilla Zipline entrance.

Dirt Dog specializes in bacon-wrapped hot dogs piled high with toppings, like French fries, bacon bits and spicy sauces. They also sell a variety of LA-style street foods, like loaded fries, elotes, tacos and deep-fried deserts.

“Just like the Raiders, (we’re) from LA but expanding to Vegas,” Dang said. “We’ve got growth in both markets, LA and Vegas.”

The exterior of the restaurant features a mural of Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe, enjoying hot dogs and elotes. The interior features murals of prominent LA cultural icons, like Kobe Bryant.

“Aside from the food, it’s the LA culture,” Dang said, when asked what it was that kept customers coming back to Dirt Dog. “We stay true with that.”

Dirt Dog’s arrival at Neonopolis comes at a time when the historically struggling outdoor mall is welcoming new tenants. The 35 Cinema inside The Nerd opened in March, and popular national restaurant chain Dick’s Last Resort opens May 13.

“We have tried so hard to bring organic growth of all the tenants (of Neonopolis) to grow within our project,” said Rohit Joshi, owner, and manager of Neonopolis. “We were fortunate to get them (Dirt Dog) on Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard at the Neonopolis project. I’m so proud of them.”

Dirt Dog’s other two Vegas locations are on Rainbow and the Strip.