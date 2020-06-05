Diocese of Las Vegas prepares to enter Phase 2 this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soon, more people will be able to return to their places of worship. The Diocese of Las Vegas is preparing for what they expect to be a “short lived” Phase 2.

During Phase 2, which will commence on Saturday, June 6, congregations will be limited to no more than 50 people gathering for worship. Services included in this phase are Eucharistic Liturgy, Funerals, Marriage, Baptisms, First Communions, Confirmations, and Quinceañeras.

For the Diocese of Las Vegas, this phase begins on Saturday, but according to Bishop George L. Thomas this is not expected to last long. In a message he sent to Fathers, Parish Administrators, and Deacons across the valley, Bishop Thomas said, “On a positive note, it is very likely that Phase 2 will be short lived and can serve as a much needed “dress rehearsal” as we prepare to enter Phase 3 where much larger numbers can be anticipated.”

Bishop Thomas also asked that all Diocese provide livestreams and taped Masses for the Vigil of Pentecost and Pentecost Sunday, due to the Discontinuance Order still being in effect.