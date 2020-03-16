Diocese of Las Vegas officially suspends masses amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Diocese of Las Vegas has canceled masses amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In a letter, Bishop Thomas addressed concerns about coronavirus in our community and the importance of social distancing during these times.

In a statement, the Bishop said the following, in part:

“To that end, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to suspend the public

celebration of Mass across the Diocese of Las Vegas, at least through the weekend of

Palm Sunday (April 5, 2020) or until further notice. This includes the suspension of all

Church services, parish meetings, and religious education classes, effective

immediately.” Bishop of Las Vegas, George Leo Thomas, Ph.D.

Bishop Thomas is asking pastors to provide livestream capabilities to the celebration of weekend Liturgy.

He also went on to say that he is allowing funerals and scheduled weddings to take place, but that each be limited in size, “preferably 250 people maximum.”

In the letter to parishioners, Bishop Thomas said he will give Pastors the option of keeping their churches open for “reasonable hours each day” so that individuals have the opportunity to practice prayer.

Before taking the step to cancel masses, just last week the Diocese of Las Vegas released the obligation of parishioners to attend masses in March. Now, the Bishop is calling all masses to be canceled through the weekend of April 5.