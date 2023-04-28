LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Diocese of Las Vegas said it discovered a cybersecurity incident that impacted its IT systems last month.

It happened on March 12, and once The Diocese noticed the issue they said they notified law enforcement.

The investigation determined that sensitive information of its volunteers, parishioners, donors, and other stakeholders was potentially exposed, The Diocese stated.

While the investigation did not find any instances of fraud or identity theft that occurred as a result of this incident The Diocese provided notice out of caution it said in a release on Friday.

If you believe you may have been affected by this incident or have any questions, please contact the dedicated call center established by The Diocese for your convenience at 1-833-570-3056 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm (PST), Monday through Friday, to obtain more information on how you can protect your information.