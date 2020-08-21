Diocese of Las Vegas adds suspended priest to list of ‘credibly accused clergy’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The name of a Catholic priest who served in Las Vegas and New Orleans is being added to the “List of Credibly Accused Clergy,” according to a news release from the Diocese of Las Vegas.

Reverend Henry Brian Highfill was suspended from public ministery in August 2018 after a person contacted the Diocese of Las Vegas with second-hand information alleging Highfill abused a now deceased relative in New Orleans. The Diocese of Las Vegas conducted an investigation and turned over the information to the police and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

On Aug. 19, 2020, the Diocese of Las Vegas learned there was a new allegation against Highfill in New Orleans and as a result his name was added to the list. His name was not added earlier, the diocese said, based on a request from the the Archdiocese of New Orleans who wanted time to complete an investigation of the first allegation.

The estimated time of abuse was between 1975 and 1981 and to date there has been no accusation or information of any incidents in Las Vegas, the diocese said.

Father Highfill was ordained into the Archdiocese of New Orleans in May of 1974, where he served until 1981 when he left to serve as a military chaplain for the Archdiocese of the Military. He then came to Las Vegas in 1996. His pastoral assignments included the following:

March 1999 St. Joseph Husband of Mary

March 2000 St. John Neumann

July 2000 Our Lady of Las Vegas

November 2001 St. Francis de Sales

August 2002 Prince of Peace

2002 Chaplain for Serra East

2003-2005 St. Christopher Catholic Church

The Diocese of Las Vegas encourages anyone who has any information or knowledge of allegations of abuse against any member of clergy within the Diocese of Las Vegas, to please contact law enforcement and Mr. Ron Vallance, Victim Assistance and Safe Environment Coordinator for the Diocese of Las Vegas at 702-235-7723.