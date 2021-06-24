Dining options at Resorts World abundant … and convenient — LIST

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The biggest party of the past 15 months hits the Las Vegas Strip tonight when Resorts World Las Vegas opens.

Here’s a look at some of the incredible dining options in store.

One thing that really stands out in Resorts World is just how many food options are offered.

The food court spans nearly the entire length of the casino. It’s called Famous Foods and it has an Asian street vibe with 16 restaurants and one hidden speakeasy.

There are signature restaurants, casual eateries and several bars and lounges. Among the offerings:

Signature restaurants

Bar Zazu

Genting Palace

Kusa Nori

Fuhu Bar & Restaurant

¡Viva! by Ray Garcia

Wally’s

Brezza

Carversteak

Famous Foods (food court)

Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling

Sweet Eats

Fuhu Shack

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

Famous Foods Center Bar

Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori

Mamak

Googgle Man’s Char Kuey Teow

Streetbird Las Vegas

Boon Tong Kee

Geylang Claypot Rice

Pepita’s Kitchen

SpringLeaf Prata Place

Ten Suns Braised Beef

Tiger Sugar

Nori Bar

Mozz Bar

Blood Bros. BBQ

Casual Restaurants

Sun’s Out Buns Out

Mulberry Street Pizzeria

Tacos El Cabron

New American Marigold Lobster and Burgers

Dawg House Saloon

Agave Bar & Grill

The Kitchen at Resorts World

Billy Richardson, the owner of a restaurant called Marigold Lobster and Burgers, says it’s nice to see a resort opening at a time like this.

“We are super excited to be here. After everything we have gone through, it is great Vegas is opening up a new big building,” Richardson said. “You know when we open these buildings in town it draws a lot of attention. That’s what we need. We want people to come here and enjoy.”

One thing you notice is that most of the food options are right off the casino floor. You don’t have to go far to find some tasty food.

Also, Resorts World has a first-of-its-kind partnership with Grubhub to make it easy to get food delivered to your room, or even to the pool area. And you can bill it to your room, or to a credit card.