Dining options at Resorts World abundant … and convenient — LIST

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The biggest party of the past 15 months hits the Las Vegas Strip tonight when Resorts World Las Vegas opens.
Here’s a look at some of the incredible dining options in store.
One thing that really stands out in Resorts World is just how many food options are offered.
The food court spans nearly the entire length of the casino. It’s called Famous Foods and it has an Asian street vibe with 16 restaurants and one hidden speakeasy.
There are signature restaurants, casual eateries and several bars and lounges. Among the offerings:
Signature restaurants
- Bar Zazu
- Genting Palace
- Kusa Nori
- Fuhu Bar & Restaurant
- ¡Viva! by Ray Garcia
- Wally’s
- Brezza
- Carversteak
Famous Foods (food court)
- Ah Chun Shandong Dumpling
- Sweet Eats
- Fuhu Shack
- Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den
- Famous Foods Center Bar
- Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori
- Mamak
- Googgle Man’s Char Kuey Teow
- Streetbird Las Vegas
- Boon Tong Kee
- Geylang Claypot Rice
- Pepita’s Kitchen
- SpringLeaf Prata Place
- Ten Suns Braised Beef
- Tiger Sugar
- Nori Bar
- Mozz Bar
- Blood Bros. BBQ
Casual Restaurants
- Sun’s Out Buns Out
- Mulberry Street Pizzeria
- Tacos El Cabron
- New American Marigold Lobster and Burgers
- Dawg House Saloon
- Agave Bar & Grill
- The Kitchen at Resorts World
Billy Richardson, the owner of a restaurant called Marigold Lobster and Burgers, says it’s nice to see a resort opening at a time like this.
“We are super excited to be here. After everything we have gone through, it is great Vegas is opening up a new big building,” Richardson said. “You know when we open these buildings in town it draws a lot of attention. That’s what we need. We want people to come here and enjoy.”
One thing you notice is that most of the food options are right off the casino floor. You don’t have to go far to find some tasty food.
Also, Resorts World has a first-of-its-kind partnership with Grubhub to make it easy to get food delivered to your room, or even to the pool area. And you can bill it to your room, or to a credit card.