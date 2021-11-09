Dining hall for locals in need reopens downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Every day, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada helps thousands of locals in need. This morning, the non-profit are celebratin the grand reopening of its improved and renovated indoor dining hall with a free meal at 10.

The space is being called the St. Vincent’s Dining Room and is reopening just ahead of the holiday season when around 1,000 meals are served every morning.

Other recent campus renovations include solar panels and planned improvements to the men’s emergency night shelter.