Dignity Health workers to hold vigil for fellow coworker who passed away from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dignity Health workers and local union members will hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday to honor of one of their own who passed away from COVID-19.

Diet Clerk, Yulanda Hodge, worked at Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican for nine years, and was an active SEIU Local 1107 union member and steward for eight years.

She passed away from COVID-19 on July 18 at the age of 48. Coworkers called Yulanda a “wonderful spirit” and said she would “always [wear] a smile” at work.

The vigil will be held Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the the Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus. It is located at 3001 St. Rose Parkway, in Henderson.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yulanda, and our thoughts are with the Hodge family during this difficult time. The deaths of frontline workers is becoming an all-too-common headline during this pandemic. And, we have to truly ask, is enough being done to protect all workers on the front lines?” said Grace Vergara-Mactal, SEIU Local 1107 Executive Director.