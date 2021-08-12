Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals to require all employees to be fully vaccinated

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local health system is upping its policies in the fight against COVID-19.

Starting November 1, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This requirement will include all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others caring for patients within the facilities.

Medical and religious exemptions will be available for employees who qualify.

Officials say this will work as a condition of employment, just as the hospitals require flu shots annually.