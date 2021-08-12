Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals to require all employees to be fully vaccinated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local health system is upping its policies in the fight against COVID-19.
Starting November 1, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This requirement will include all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers and others caring for patients within the facilities.
Medical and religious exemptions will be available for employees who qualify.
Officials say this will work as a condition of employment, just as the hospitals require flu shots annually.