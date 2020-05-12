Dignity Health hosts first plasma blood drive at Siena campus, Southern Nevada patients first to benefit from donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Valley’s first plasma blood drive from recovered COVID-19 patients was held Monday at the St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus.

The convalescent plasma is being investigated as a treament because it contains antibodies.

Since there are no vaccines or proven treatment for COVID-19 coronavirus, doctors think antibodies could give critically ill victims a fighting chance.

A man who did not want to use his name for privacy reasons said that as soon as he learned he had antibodies he wanted to help out.

“I was like, hey you know what, let me be part of it. Especially right now since people need it. And I think the biggest thing about people, is the fear, showing that they can help, because they don’t want to be labeled if you will,” said the man.

Donors for this plasma drive have been previously screened and scheduled. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure.

Potential donors can only donate if they have applied and have been accepted to the program. Donors must meet all FDA-required donor eligibility criteria and be symptom-free for at least 14 days.

Go to Vitalant.org/covidfree to begin the application process. Potential donors will then be contacted by Vitalant.

First units from donated plasma are returned to the donation location. Southern Nevada patients will be among the first to benefit from these donations.

Dignity Health and Vitilant are accepting convalescent plasma donations at several of their locations.