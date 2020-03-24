Dignity Health offers free virtual urgent care visits for patients with COVID-19 symptoms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican announced Monday that they will be launching a service called “Virtual Care Anywhere.” It is a free virtual urgent care service for anyone in southern Nevada experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Health care experts are recommending virtual urgent care for patients with less severe symptoms of COVID-19 such as low-grade fever, a cough, or shortness of breath. People with mild symptoms who are evaluated virtually by a medical professional can avoid interacting with others and ensure they receive the appropriate level of care in the right setting.

As care facilities fill up with cases, Dignity Health says virtual health care visits can help providers meet demand while reducing potential transmission of the coronavirus.

“The service is a safe and convenient way for people to speak with a medical professional for advice without needing to visit a physical care location.”

Dignity Health says the $35 per-visit service fee will be waived for any patient who thinks they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

To use the service, you can visit the website by clicking here, download the Virtual Care Anywhere app, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code “COVID19.”

After requesting an appointment, a virtual care provider will contact the patient, typically within 15-30 minutes. However, high demand may result in longer wait times.

The service is on-demand and does not accept appointments.