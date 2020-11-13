Dignity Health finds new platform, promotes wellness online through COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dignity Health was founded in 1986 they are known for their facility’s fitness instructors, specialty counselors and registered dietitians to help people stay strong, healthy and fit.

Once the pandemic hit, they had to renovate themselves and find new ways in which they could promote wellness all while staying safe.

Now, they have been able to find a new platform and continue to make a difference in the valley.

Abby Guida is a health educator for Dignity Health. She vividly remembers the day when everything had to close.

“It was pretty remarkable because we had to shut our doors on March 17,” Guida said. “We are so used to having hundreds of people walk in and out of our door for engagement for classes to have a great time and stay healthy and we’re like we can’t turn that off we still need to serve our community and provide these resources for them.”

Tawanda Evans-McIntosh is an educator for infants and toddlers at Dignity Health.

Parents and grandparents would rely on her weekly classes. She immediately jumped on Facebook live, and within seconds, over 100 people joined.

“For me, it was a day where it was really uncertain, I’m always planning ahead on my classes,” Evans-McIntosh said. “We wanted to create something that was solid and consistent.”

What started off with 20 classes immediately started to expand.

“It was very foreign to us I mean no one really did now about Zoom at that time,” Guida said. “As of now we are reaching over more than 21 thousand individuals in the community and over 16 hundred classes.”

All of which continue to be free — you just need the Internet.

“We do start off with a lot of the classes that are very vital and important so staying healthy with our chronic disease programs, one on one with a registered dietician and fitness,” Guida said. “But now we have everywhere from infant classes, mommy and baby classes, support groups and to really help people manage their health at home during these times.”

Evans-Mcintosh says seeing and hearing the children gave her encouragment, that we will get through this.

“I still remember my first Zoom with my kids because I couldn’t see them with Facebook you can’t see anything with the Zoom I was able to see them,” Evans-McIntosh said. “When we see a need we are right there and ready to fill it.”

“The face-to-face interaction that we are really used to seeing in our classrooms you know nothing is really going to beat that, but we know that this is going to be going on and we are very happy that we are still able to deliver this in a very quick way,” Guida added.

Not only are they reaching people in Nevada, but a lot of their participants are reaching out to their family members that live in other states. Their average size class is now in the 30s.