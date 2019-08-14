Company plans to bring digital infrastructure city to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A smart city is headed to Las Vegas! Bleutech Park Las Vegas, which is expected to break ground in December, is being pitched as the first city in the world to boast a digital infrastructure.

The project that will cost over $7.5 billion by the time it’s done, is being sponsored by Bleutech Park Properties, Inc. (Bleutech), which is a Real-Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that is supported by leading institutional investors and private equity investments.

Along with being a digital wonderland, Bleutech Park Las Vegas is also expected to redefine the mixed-use environment featuring workforce housing, offices, retail space, ultra-luxury residential, and hotel.

The 6-year project will be constructed of net-zero buildings within their own insular mini-city, featuring automated multi-functional designs, renewable energies from solar, wind, water, kinetic, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, supertrees, and self-healing concrete structures.

Bleutech says it’s also committed to bringing more than 25,000 jobs to the area. The company says it will provide on-the-job training programs with the latest technology to train the construction workforce of the future.

